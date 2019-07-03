Eunice Okafor

Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
Obituary
Eunice Okafor, 62, of Jacksonville died June 28, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Survivors include son, Varshan Brown of Woodbine, Georgia; daughters, Tonya Brown Cooper of Jacksonville, Tina Daniels of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Talmaddge Murphy of Jacksonville, Arthur Daniels of Folkston, Georgia, Issac Edwards, Sammy G. Daniels; and sisters, Juanita Lewis, Lucinda Bailey, all of Brunswick, Georgia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019
