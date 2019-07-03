Eunice Okafor, 62, of Jacksonville died June 28, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Survivors include son, Varshan Brown of Woodbine, Georgia; daughters, Tonya Brown Cooper of Jacksonville, Tina Daniels of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Talmaddge Murphy of Jacksonville, Arthur Daniels of Folkston, Georgia, Issac Edwards, Sammy G. Daniels; and sisters, Juanita Lewis, Lucinda Bailey, all of Brunswick, Georgia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 3 to July 4, 2019