Eva Chadwick
TRENTON - Eva Mae Chadwick, 83, of Trenton died May 29, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at Friendship Church Cemetery, Trenton.
Survivors include son, Cecil David Chadwick of Pink Hill; and brother, George Lewis Coombs of Kinston.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
2
Interment
Friendship Church Cemetery
