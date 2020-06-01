Or Copy this URL to Share

TRENTON - Eva Mae Chadwick, 83, of Trenton died May 29, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at Friendship Church Cemetery, Trenton.

Survivors include son, Cecil David Chadwick of Pink Hill; and brother, George Lewis Coombs of Kinston.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store