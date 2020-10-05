Evelyn Ellzey

JACKSONVILLE - Evelyn Ruth Walker Ellzey, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by friends and family, following a long illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Graveside services will be held privately at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Ellzey was born on Nov 10, 1949, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the daughter of Carl Hampton Walker Jr., and Evelyn Ruth Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Wanda Gail Walker.
Her childhood was spent in Dunn, North Carolina. She graduated from Dunn High School and attended Campbell College until her family moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina in 1968. She met her husband, Michael, in Jacksonville in 1969. Married in November of that year, she moved to Washington, DC as a Marine bride, where Michael was stationed at the time. Moving to Atlanta, Georgia in 1971 with Michael and son Glenn, she worked as the church treasurer of their church and served on many committees. Her daughter Susan Elizabeth was born in Decatur, Georgia in 1975.
In 1979, they moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina. She became active at Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School Director and teacher, on the kitchen and various other committees, and in planning many special events. She actively participated in the activities surrounding the development and dedication of the Beirut Memorial. She loved her years in the Onslow Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. In the schools, she was a pre-school aide with Onslow County schools, both as a volunteer and paid employee. For seven years, she was a teacher and later director of the pre-school at First Baptist Church before returning to Onslow County Schools as an assistant in the pre-school, third grade, and finally, her favorite, kindergarten. Her main passion, however, was her family.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Glenn (Carole); daughter, Susan (Jonathan); and grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Ryan (Jessica), Whitney, and Jonathan; and great-grandson, Daniel.
The family will receive friends Thursday morning, prior to the service, from 10 until 11a.m. at the church.
To paraphrase 2 Timothy 4:7, she fought the good fight.
Memorials may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church - Elevator Fund, 301 Marine Blvd., Jacksonville, NC 28540 or to the CurePSP organization, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at CurePSP.org.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.