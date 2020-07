Or Copy this URL to Share

SWANSBORO - Evelyn "Juney" McBride, 75, of Swansboro died July 20, 2020, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro..

Survivors include husband of 53 years, Mike McBride of the home; sons, Patrick Michael McBride Jr. of Corpus Christie, Texas and Paul Matthew McBride of Newport.



