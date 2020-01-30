Emerald Isle - Evelyn McLoughlin, 78, went to her Maker on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House with her family by her side.
She moved to "Paradise" in 2002, after completing a successful New York City banking career. Evelyn loved her family, friends, church and community.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Myles; their daughter, Christine-Anne Linkama (Eero) of Helsinki, Finland; and many cherished family members and friends.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating. Burial will take place at a later date, at Seaside Memorial Park, Swansboro, NC.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020