Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Mercer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Mercer passed away Saturday morning, November 30th, at her home in Rock Creek, she was 87 years of age.

She was born in Richlands, NC on April 1, 1932 to John William and Eddie North Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, T.E. Mercer, Sr, her parents, brother Clifton Mills, sister Margaret Mills Crumpler, sister Dorothy Mills Tate and daughter in law, Sharon McCauley Mercer.

She was raised in Richlands and graduated from RHS in 1950. She graduated from Woman's College (currently UNC-G) in Greensboro in 1954, where she met her future husband, Ted. They would have been married 65 years this past September.

Evelyn lived her life in service to her family, her church and her community, where she taught Business Courses at Richlands High School for 34 years, after which she continued to tutor and teach learning disabled adults at Coastal Carolina Community College for 8 years, a job she cherished.

She was known for her keen wit, her soft and generous heart, her love for music, especially the piano, and her love to compete at Bridge. She was an excellent and popular teacher. She was as tough as she was sweet. As beautiful as Evelyn was in her appearance, it almost paled in comparison to the beauty she possessed on the inside. She was patient and kind and her love for her family and friends was infinite. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a person blessed with grace and humility. We loved her and always will, she was the center of our family.

She is survived by her sons, Ned (Patty) and Bill (Betsy) of Jacksonville, and John (Donna) of Emerald Isle. Grandchildren are Jordan (Kevin), Carly (Joe), Molly (Joey), John, Drew, Will, Danny (Stephanie), Summer and Lexi, Five Great-grandchildren and a very special niece, Mary Mills Hood.

Our heartfelt thanks to all the special friends and caregivers that have done so much over the years to express their love.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, December 3rd at 2:00 pm at Richlands United Methodist Church, 101 E. Hargett St. Richlands, NC. The visitation will take place in the Sanctuary and begin at 12:00. The service will be conducted by Pastor Mike Nelson and the sermon will be conducted by Pastor Steve Smith.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Richlands High School. 8100 Richlands Hwy, Richlands, NC 28574 Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close