RICHLANDS - Evelyn "Arlene" Patterson, 68 of Richlands, passed away Wednesday afternoon at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning at 11 AM at Onslow Memorial Park with Ron Edwards officiating.
Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Fred Patterson. She is survived by her daughters Casey Patterson and husband Steve of Jacksonville, NC, Dawn Peterson of Hubert, NC, Catherine Bowers and husband Brian of Richlands, and Holly Jenkins and husband James of Gastonia; sisters Janet, Vanessa, and Marie, a brother Franklin, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Patrick, Madison, Autumn, Gage, and Kylie, and a great grandchild Charlotte.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM on Friday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 13 to June 14, 2019