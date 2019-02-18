JACKSONVILLE – Evelyn Mae Hilgert Thomas, 84, was born on May 30, 1934, and died on February 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
A Memorial Mass is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Infant of Prague Catholic Church in Jacksonville.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband and parents, James E. Thomas and Mr. and Mrs. John Hilgert and Laura Bastian Hilgert.
Evelyn is survived by three children, one daughter, Katherine Marie Thomas of Wrightsville Beach, NC; two sons, James Michael Thomas of Hampstead, NC, Michael Patrick Thomas and wife Jolanta Gonet Thomas of Scottsdale AZ; one sister, Dorothy Kuegel of Jacksonville, NC.; two grandchildren, Katherine Drew Marapese and Caroline Thomas Marapese, both of Wrightsville Beach, NC
Evelyn was very loved by all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
