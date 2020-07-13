Everett Slagle

JACKSONVILLE - MGySgt (USMC Ret) Everett Stewart Slagle Jr., 76, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
Mr. Slagle served 26 years as a criminal investigator.
He is survived by his wife, Janice of the home; two sons, Randy Soles of Jacksonville, FL and Ronnie Soles of Orlando, FL; one daughter, Rudy Sammons of Monroe, NC; two sisters, Shirley Long of Roanoke, VA and Leatha Slagle of Houston, TX; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. A private burial service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors
in Mr. Slagle's name.
