1/
Everett Slagle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE - MGySgt (USMC Ret) Everett Stewart Slagle Jr., 76, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington.
Mr. Slagle served 26 years as a criminal investigator.
He is survived by his wife, Janice of the home; two sons, Randy Soles of Jacksonville, FL and Ronnie Soles of Orlando, FL; one daughter, Rudy Sammons of Monroe, NC; two sisters, Shirley Long of Roanoke, VA and Leatha Slagle of Houston, TX; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. A private burial service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors in Mr. Slagle's name.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved