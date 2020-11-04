1/1
Evonne Carver
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New Bern, NC - Edith Evonne Crafton Carver, 71, of New Bern went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 29, 1949, in Williamson County, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Blythe and Katherine Elise Stevens Crafton; and brother, James Herbert Crafton. Evonne was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who gave of her heart and time and is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert Lee "Bobby" Carver; her dear children, Karen Carver Bennion, and husband Vic Warner, of Zebulon; Christopher Lee Carver, and wife Kristin, of Cary; and Kellie Carver Anderson, and husband Rick, of New Bern. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Calvin, Rilie, Jude, Carson, Henley, and Sterling; along with her two sisters, Betty Andrews, of Smyrna, TN, and Benita Kyle, and husband Stephen, of Germantown, TN.
Evonne was an avid reader who loved American and local history. Her pursuit and passion for the Holy Bible gave her the Spirit of God, knowledge, understanding, and wisdom. Her insight allowed her to share and lead numerous Bible studies where she connected with life long friends. Evonne and Bobby raised their family in Jacksonville. Upon retiring from Onslow County Finance Department, after twenty years of service, they relocated to New Bern.
A celebration of Evonne's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Temple Church with Reverend Jim Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends following the services at the church. Flowers are welcome, but donations are encouraged and may be made to Craven County Hospice, PO Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561 or www.cravencountyhospice.com. A private burial will be at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Carver Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
Temple Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Temple Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved