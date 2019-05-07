Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faith Reilly. View Sign Service Information Lafayette Funeral Home 6651 Raeford Rd Fayetteville , NC 28304 (910)-867-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

FAYETTEVILLE - Faith B. (Burden) Reilly, 83, formerly of Jacksonville, NC, born In Worcester, MA., died Sunday April 28, 2019.

Faith was a loving, special and courageous mother to Debbie Reilly, Michael Reilly, Raymond Reilly Jr, Donna Reilly; and a very special grandmother/mother to Heather Reilly. Faith was also a special grandmother to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a loyal Marine Corps military wife to Raymond J. Reilly (deceased 2012).

Faith worked for many years at the Onslow County Public Library driving the Bookmobile to those who did not have the means to go to the County Library, she was exceptionally important to them and shared many stories of the love from the children to the elders. It was a special part of her life.

Faith loved to read books and shared this passion and knowledge with anyone who needed guidance. She had a special gift of knowing what they would love. She had a passionate love for her animals, especially a very special Shih Tzu named Murphy who was her best friend of 17 years. Faith was an avid gardener bringing life, color, and happiness to all that visited her home and as a volunteer at the Fayetteville Botanical Gardens. She truly had the magic touch.

Faith also had a very contagious laugh; everyone would have to join in even if they had no idea what it was about. She always spoke the absolute truth with unbelievable wit and people loved her for her honesty and integrity. Faith's resting place will be in her favorite places, Hawaii and California.

Faith will be missed by so many lives that she touched, there are no words to say goodbye, only to see you again someday and share that special Faith!

