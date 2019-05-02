ROSE HILL - Fannie Bell Moore Rogers, 98, of Rose Hill died mAY 1, 2019, at Kenansville Rehab Center.
Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Rogers of Rose Hill, Johnny Rogers of Philadelphia, James M. Murray of Steadman; daughter, Catherine Rogers Lanier of Rose Hill.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
