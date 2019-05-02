Fannie Rogers

Service Information
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC
28458
(910)-289-3232
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROSE HILL - Fannie Bell Moore Rogers, 98, of Rose Hill died mAY 1, 2019, at Kenansville Rehab Center.
Funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with interment following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy Rogers of Rose Hill, Johnny Rogers of Philadelphia, James M. Murray of Steadman; daughter, Catherine Rogers Lanier of Rose Hill.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.