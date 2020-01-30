Swansboro - Felicia Lee Marsh Burns, 53, passed away at her home on January 26, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born November 7, 1966 in Seymour, IN daughter of the late, Kenneth Harold and Novella Lee Handlon Marsh.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Saturday February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at White Oak Church of God with Rev. Steve Pridgen officiating.
Felicia loved to spend time with her family and her beloved dog Pooh Bear.
She is survived by husband, Richard Earl Burns of the home; daughters, Rachel Amber Burns Stafford of Taylorsville, NC, Samantha Lee Burns of Petersburgh, IL, and Nikki Burns of Bremen, KY; grandchildren, Allie Nicole Johnson, Benjamin Weiskopf, Kottan Weiskopf, Owen Stafford, and Jackson Stafford.
