Rev. Finney J. Greggs, 1st Sgt USMC-Retired, age 79, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
A celebration of Mr. Greggs' life will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Centerview Baptist Church, 1165 Piney Green Road, Jacksonville. Interment will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Greggs of the home; daughter, Taniel E. Batts (James) of Jacksonville; son, Kenny Golden (Geneva) of Tucson, AZ; sister, Virginia Blackwell of Ft. Worth, TX and a host of relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019