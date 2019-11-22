Finney Greggs

Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Lee Canady MGySgt USMC Retired
  • "I am so sorry to hear of Mr.Finney's passing. He was more..."
    - Lisa (Coastal Dry Cleaners Western Blvd) Morton
  • "OOO-RAH!!! SEMPER FI!! God Bless!! An absolute honor to..."
    - Harry Northington,Sgt.USMC.
Service Information
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC
28540
(910)-938-2151
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Centerview Baptist Church
1165 Piney Green Road
Jacksonville, NC
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Centerview Baptist Church
1165 Piney Green Road
Jacksonville, NC
Obituary
Rev. Finney J. Greggs, 1st Sgt USMC-Retired, age 79, of Jacksonville, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
A celebration of Mr. Greggs' life will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Centerview Baptist Church, 1165 Piney Green Road, Jacksonville. Interment will follow in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Greggs of the home; daughter, Taniel E. Batts (James) of Jacksonville; son, Kenny Golden (Geneva) of Tucson, AZ; sister, Virginia Blackwell of Ft. Worth, TX and a host of relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
