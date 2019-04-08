Douglas Ray "Flash" Pittman, 68, of Jacksonville died April 7, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
Survivors include wife, Phyllis Calhoun Pittman of the home; mother, Gertrude Pittman of Richlands; daughters, Misty Rivera of San Antonio, Texas, Mandy Moore of Camp Lejeune, Shannon Shores of Richlands; sister, Debra Carmichael of New Bern; and brother, Ronald Pittman of Richlands.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019