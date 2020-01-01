SNEADS FERRY -- Rev. Dr. Floyd D. Jones, Sr., 91, of Sneads Ferry, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
A celebration of Jones' life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association Building, 417 Georgetown Road, Jacksonville. Interment will follow in Interfaith Community Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Gregory Jones and Floyd Jones Jr., both of Jacksonville; Terry Coleman of Camden, Delaware; Sheila Cannon Santos of Leland; and Eunice Amelia Dingle of Germantown, Maryland.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S. 5th Ave., Wilmington.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020