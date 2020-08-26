Forest Mobley

Or Copy this URL to Share

CHINQUAPIN - Forest Lee Mobley, 70, of Chinquapin died Aug. 24, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Shiloh Baptist Church with interment following at Devotional Gardens, Warsaw.

Survivors include wife, Lillie Jean Carter Mobley; son, Clifford "Cliff" Mobley; daughters, Lana Mobley Matthews, all of Chinquapin, Monica Mobley Reed of Willard; and sister, Judy Mobley Herring of Rose Hill.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



