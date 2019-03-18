Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest Workman. View Sign

Forrest Gordon Workman, 70, of Maysville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 16, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Susan Workman of Maysville; daughter, Kathryn Jensen of Sanford; four sisters, Brenda Wagner and Robbi Badgett, both of Hillsborough, Sharon Farley of Chapel Hill and Lorraine Ledford of Winston Salem; and two grandchildren, Jake and Lila.

A Celebration of Forrest's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Grants Creek Baptist Church in Maysville. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Grants Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 1401 Old 30 Rd, Maysville, NC 28555.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



