Francellia Keener
MAYSVILLE - Francellia Ann Hansley Keener, 80, of Maysville died Jan. 18, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Family of God Church, Jacksonville with interment following at Hansley family cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Frederick Hansley of Maysville, Jesse Dale Hansley of Richlands; and daughters, Melinda Gonzalez of Maysville, Marion Johnson of Jacksonville, Sherry Mercer.
The family will receive friends one before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020