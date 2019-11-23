CAPE CARTERET - Frances Mallison Brooks, 93, of Cape Carteret died Nov. 22, 2019 at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. Interment to follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park with reception for family and friends at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019