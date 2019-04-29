Frances Gibson

RALEIGH - Frances Carolyn Gibson, 71, of Raleigh, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Onslow Memorial Park with Rev. Jody Yopp officiating.
Ms. Gibson was a native of Onslow County; a daughter of the late Benjamin Sanders and Mary Edna Gibson.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Gibson Casper of Zebulon; and one brother, Benjamin Sanders Gibson Jr. of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
