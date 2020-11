Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Frances Horne Jarman, 84, of Beulaville died Oct. 31, 2020, in Kinston.

Funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, Richlands with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include husband of 67 years, James Jarman; daughters, Debra Kaye Stevenson and Shari Rene Jarman.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Richlands



