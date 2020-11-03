No one knew North Carolina better than Frances S. Murdock, 84, having been born, raised, and growing her family throughout central North Carolina. She spent many years as a well known hairdresser and cosmetology state inspector serving nine counties. Frances found her life partner, Kenneth Murdock of Apex, NC. Their love of the coast drew them to retire in the quaint coastal town of Sneads Ferry, NC where they gained a multitude of friends they adored. Frances and Ken spent most of their free time overlooking the water with Jesse, who was like a son to both of them. Frances is known as the most fun loving, positive, woman who never met a stranger. She was a member of the Sneads Ferry Garden Club and her determination to improve her community was very instrumental in getting the original stoplight placed at 210 and Folkstone Road in Sneads Ferry. Frances was known as Mom by Taylor, Cindy and Tommy and by Grammy to her grandchildren. She is survived by her beloved friends and family.

The family has decided to wait until the summer of 2021 to celebrate her life with her coastal friends and all of her family together. The date will be shared once determined. In lieu of gifts or donations we ask that you pay it forward and make someone smile to honor the memory of Grammy.

