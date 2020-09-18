Frances Nethercutt

Or Copy this URL to Share

BEULAVILLE - Frances Ann Albertson Nethercutt, 76, of Beulaville died Sept. 16, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Brown family cemetery, Beulaville.

Survivors include husband, Lavell Nethercutt; son, Daniel Nethercutt, both of Beulaville; daughter, Sarah Reed of Georgia; sister, Carolyn Hatcher; and brother, James Ervin Albertson, both of Chinquapin.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.





