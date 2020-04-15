Midway Park – Francis "Wade" Cogdill, 78, was born on March 5, 1942, and died on April 11, 2020, in Onslow County.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
Wade served his country faithfully as a Master Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. Wade served tours in the Vietnam conflict and was the recipient of two Purple Hearts.
Wade is survived by his wife, Jeanie Stevenson Cogdill of the home; one son, David Stephen Cogdill and wife Linda of Richlands; one daughter, Susan Gastelo and husband ReNe of Maricopa, AZ; five grandchildren, Sara Cogdill of San Diego, Kaleigh Cogdill and Shea Codgill, both of Richlands, Dallas Gastelo and Hunter Gastelo, both of Maricopa AZ; and two brothers, Robert Cogdill of Waynesville, NC and Robert Francis Cogdill of Waynesville, NC.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at.Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020