Sergeant Major Francis Thomas McNeive, 92, died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Leesburg, Virginia.
Sergeant Major Francis Thomas McNeive, USMC Ret, was born on 2 March 1928, in Brooklyn, New York. He enlisted into the Marine Corps on 16 August 1945, and served 30 years, retiring on 31 August 1975. In 1949, while on Sea Duty he supported relief operations in China, becoming one of the last to earn the title China Marine. He participated in the landing at Inchon during the Korean War, and the subsequent fighting in Seoul and at the Chosin Reservoir, and the hill battles of 1951. He received a Purple Heart Medal for wound received at the Chosin Reservoir. He had two tours as a drill instructor at Parris Island and served two tours in Vietnam, both with infantry battalions. He was the Sergeant Major of the Sixth Marine Regiment upon his retirement. After retirement he worked for Weyerhaeuser Company.
He is survived by his sister, Jane Ennis of Rononkoma, NY; a son, James McNeive and daughter-in-law Deborah McNeive of Aldie, VA; three granddaughters, Rachael Lasky, Veronica McNeive, and Carole-Marie McNeive; and one great-granddaughter, Sage Lasky.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Infant of Prague Catholic Church, with military honors.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.