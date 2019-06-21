Francisco De Leon, 68, of Jacksonville died June 19, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Michelle De Leon-Sberna, Krisanda De Leon, Christina Anderson, all of Jacksonville; brothers, David De Leon of San Antonio, Texas, James John De Leon of McAllen, Texas, Ricardo De Leon of Jacksonville, and sisters, Diana Perez of Alamo, Texas, Minerva Parton of Talladega, Alabama, Elisena Longoria of McAllen, Texas.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 21 to June 22, 2019