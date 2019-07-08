Frank James Lawson, 67, of Jacksonville passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Irlene Pollock Lawson; two brothers, Willie Lawson and Ben Lawson Jr.; and two sisters, Leena Lawson and Gloria Lawson.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Lawson is survived by his son, Frank Lawson of St.Louis, MO; two daughters, Stacy Colombo of Jacksonville, NC and Sara Lawson of St. Louis, MO; one brother, Jesse Lawson of Kinston, NC; four sisters, Ernestine Lawson of Kinston, NC, Reefa Lawson of Kinston, NC, Madlene Lawson of Kinston, NC and Catherine Lawson of Kinston; and 10 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at 11:30 a.m. on July 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019