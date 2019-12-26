Frank Lyle Wood, 93, of Stella, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019.

He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17, proudly serving his country for 30 years until retiring in 1973.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Stroud Wood; one daughter, Sheryl Gates (Chuck); three sons, Keith Wood (Phyllis), Tim Wood, all of Jacksonville, FL, Jonathan Wood of Glen Burnie, MD; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, Winston Clark and Myrtle Ann Trent Wood; one son, Richard Dean Wood; two brothers, Julian Clark and Dennis Eugene Wood; one grandson, B. Scott Nelson, his wife of 36 years, Margaret Moss Wood; and two daughters, Sherry Stroud Martin and Denise Stroud Ribar.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Triune Holiness Church in Maysville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Wetherington Cemetery in Stella.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Triune Holiness Church, where he was a member.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

