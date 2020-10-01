1/
Frankie Foy
Frankie K. Foy passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, at the age of 68.
Frankie was born in Jacksonville, NC to Franklin and Lula Mae Kellum on February 9, 1952.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Neal Franklin Kellum.
Frankie is survived by her son, Neal Foy and wife Jeanette of Durham; son, Steven (Chris) Foy and wife Abigail of Knightdale, grandson, Jackson Foy of Knightdale; sister, Alice Burton and husband Bruce of Jacksonville, nephews, Sean Burton and Stephen Burton of Jacksonville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
