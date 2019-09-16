MAYSVILLE - Frankie Lee Lowery Sr., 63, of Maysville died Sept. 15, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at White Oak Community Church, Maysville with burial following at Lowery family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Mary Lowery; son, Frankie Lowery Jr.; daughter, Nicole Lowery; brothers, Eddie Lowery, all of Maysville, Pete Lowery; and sisters, Dollie Lowery, Shelby Cole, Sheila Ketchum, Jennifer Lowery, all of Jacksonville, and Patricia Humphrey of Maysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019