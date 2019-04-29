Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Cowan. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home & Crematory 303 Chaney Ave Jacksonville , NC 28540 (910)-455-1281 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Bryan Cowan, 95, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home.

Born in Scotland Neck, NC; he was a son of the late Lewis Washington and Helen Elizabeth Merritt Cowan. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps., and later worked in civil service as an electrician.

Surviving are his son, Ralph Wade Cowan and wife Cynthia Cowan of Jacksonville; a sister, Della Faye Rider of Fletcher; seven grandchildren, Mark Shannon Cowan, Matt Thompson Cowan, Candace Cowan Brannigan, Wednesday Lynn Cowan, Angela Oliver, Ralph Brian Cowan, Ralph Aaron Cowan; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Mildred "Joyce" Thompson Cowan; a son, Terry Frank Cowan; two brothers, Lewis Washington Cowan Jr., Arnold Lee Cowan; and a sister, Marie Scott.

A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Pastor Mike Shivar officiating. Burial with military honors, will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. The family will also receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 4 until 7 p.m. at his home, 503 ½ Beacham Lane, Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1522 Burgaw Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

