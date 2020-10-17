Fred Marshburn

Fred "Tommy" Herman Marshburn, Jr., 80, of Jacksonville, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Diane Marshburn; children, Theodore "Ted" Marshburn, Lisa Joyner, Matthew "Matt" Marshburn, Michelle Marshburn, Wanda Marshburn, Donna Wheeler, and Tonya Marshburn.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1214 NC-41, Pink Hill,. The family will receive friends other times at their home.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.