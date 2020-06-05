Freddie Collins Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddie Russell Collins Jr., 43, of Jacksonville died June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be private.
Survivors include mother, Ethel Collins of Jacksonville; and sisters, Yvette and Natasha Collins, of Charlotte, Nichelle Collins of Raleigh, Nicole Collins of Durham, Wakeena Collins of Greensboro.
Viewing will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved