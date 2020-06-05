Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie Russell Collins Jr., 43, of Jacksonville died June 1, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be private.

Survivors include mother, Ethel Collins of Jacksonville; and sisters, Yvette and Natasha Collins, of Charlotte, Nichelle Collins of Raleigh, Nicole Collins of Durham, Wakeena Collins of Greensboro.

Viewing will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.



