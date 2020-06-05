Freddie Russell Collins Jr., 43, of Jacksonville died June 1, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be private.
Survivors include mother, Ethel Collins of Jacksonville; and sisters, Yvette and Natasha Collins, of Charlotte, Nichelle Collins of Raleigh, Nicole Collins of Durham, Wakeena Collins of Greensboro.
Viewing will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Akridge Family Funeral Care, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.