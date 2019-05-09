Frederick R. Burney, 51, of Jacksonville died May 8, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Union Missionary Baptist Church with interment following at Humphrey cemetery.
Survivors include mother, Fredrecka Monk of Jacksonville; daughter, Jessica Burney; sons, Nathan Burney, Randi Burney, all of Florida, Zachery Burney, Jeremiah Flores, both of Georgia; brother, Clifton Earl Burney of Winston-Salem; and sister, Valerie Housen of Mississippi.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 9 to May 10, 2019