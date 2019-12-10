Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Grube. View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Send Flowers Obituary

?Lt. Col. Frederick "Fred" Ernest Grube, USMC (Ret.), 91, of Cape Carteret, died peacefully on December 9, 2019, in his home surrounded by family and loved ones.

The family will have a private memorial service to honor Lt. Col. Grube's life.

Fred grew up in New London, Connecticut, and graduated from Hobart College. Following graduation, he rejoined the Marine Corps as a commissioned officer where he had a distinguished career before retiring in 1973. He was a "China" Marine who later served in Korea and Vietnam. After various command and staff tours in the US, he returned to China as a military advisor to the Chinese Marine Corps. His decorations include the distinguished Legion of Merit and Bronze Star, both with Combat 'V'.

Fred's civic and community endeavors include Chairman of the Carteret County ABC Board, Vice Chairman of the Carteret County Board of Equalization and Review, Board of Directors of Carteret County Community College, Cape Carteret Town Commissioner and Mayor pro tem.

Fred was a voracious reader; a life-long learner known for his thoughtful, pragmatic approach to life's challenges. Beloved by his family, he was a formidable man, both in stature and spirit, who served his country and loved his family with integrity, honor and zeal.

Fred is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice Kay Grube; daughter, Pam White and husband Kevin of Cape Carteret; son, Paul Grube and wife Mimi of Amelia Island, FL; grandchildren, Stephanie White Broughton and husband Matt, Andrea White Cercone and husband Anthony, Jennifer White Jones and husband Kevin, Emily Griffin Grube, John Frederick Grube; and great grandchildren Jack Johann, Logan and Ellie Cercone, and Aubrey Grube.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in honor of Lt. Col. Fred Grube to Perkins School for the Blind at 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, Massachusetts 02472.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.



