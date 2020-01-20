Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freeman Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Freeman Lewis Edwards, 97, departed this earthly life on January 19, 2020, and entered his eternal heavenly home. He was born on December 10, 1922, in Duplin County, North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Lola Kennedy Edwards of 72 years; son, Timothy Edwards and wife, Susan Edwards of Jacksonville, NC; daughter, Sally Erwin and husband Alex Erwin of Jacksonville, NC; and five grandchildren, Melanie Edwards of Washington, DC, Evan Erwin and wife, Jacquelin Erwin of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Meredith Edwards of Los Angeles, CA, Edward Erwin and wife, Vicky Erwin of New Bern, NC, and Timothy Harrison Edwards of Jacksonville, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Edwards and Sally Thigpen Edwards; his brothers, Norman Edwards, Aubrey Edwards and Macon Edwards; and his sisters, Irene Morgan, Ruby Gibler, and Pauline Bell.

In 1943, Freeman Edwards served in the U.S. Army and received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for service in the European theatre during WWII.

He graduated from Welch College in Nashville, TN in 1959, and began his ministry in Florida. He went on to pastor several Free Will Baptist Churches throughout North Carolina during his 40 years of ministry.

He was loved for his wonderful personality, wit and wisdom. He always enjoyed telling a story, watching ACC basketball games (he was somehow a Duke and UNC fan) and a good meal.

He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family and his fellowman. His daily ministry was a testament to us all and touched the lives of all those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina at noon on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with the Rev. Larry Haggard officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Jones Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020

