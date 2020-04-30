Jacksonville – Gary James Barnhill, 60, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Barnhill is survived by his significant other, Laura Basbas of the home; son, Gary James Barnhill II of Norlina, NC; his daughter, Ashley Barnhill of Broadway, NC; two brothers, Mack Lloyd Barnhill of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jeffrey Darrell Barnhill of Beulaville, NC; two sisters, Carol Rose Simmons of Swansboro, NC and Sharon Hadley of Jacksonville, NC; and two grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4 at Onslow Memorial Park.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020