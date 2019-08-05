Hubert - Gary Jacobs, 60, of Hubert, passed peacefully on August 2, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.
Survivors include wife, Peggy Jacobs of the home; stepsons, Sam Epperson (spouse Susie) of Colorado and Greg Epperson (spouse Lynne) of Raleigh; brothers, Alton Jacobs (spouse Nancy) and Jerry Jacobs (spouse Phillis), both of Mountain City, Tennessee; sisters, Kathy Darling (spouse Leroy) of Belgrade and Margaret Lewis of Hubert; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Special caregivers include Sandy Dodd and Bridget Edwards.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019