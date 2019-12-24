Gary Parker, 60, of Jacksonville died Dec. 16, 2019 at home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A public viewing will be held from 2 - 6 p.m. Friday at Akridge Family Funeral Care Chapel.
Survivors include children, Gary D. Parker Jr. of Houston, Texas and Adren Parker of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughters, Krystal Parker-Lafears of Bentonville, Texas and Courtney Parker of Houston, Texas; brothers, Meady Parker and Rodrick Fonville; and sisters, Sharon Parker-McClinton and Marie Fonville, all of Jacksonville.
