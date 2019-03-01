Gary Hartford Waller, 87, of Jacksonville died Feb. 28, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife, Gertrude William of the home; and son, Justin Waller of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
