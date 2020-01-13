BEULAVILLE - Gary Dean Williams Sr., 65, of Beulaville died Jan. 12, 2020, at Vidant Hospice.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include wife, Sue Russell Williams; daughter, Karen Williams; son, Gary Dean Williams Jr., all of Beulaville; sister, Carol Weston of Potters Hill; and brother, Christopher Williams of Hallsville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020