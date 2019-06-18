Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gattis Smith Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gattis Lee Smith Sr., 81, of Jacksonville, peacefully went to meet his Savior on June 16, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC.

He was loved and will be missed by family, friends, neighborhood, and clients.

Gattis was born in Onslow County on July 28, 1937, was a United States Army veteran and an auto mechanic working from his shop located at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Foy Smith Ledbetter; and daughter-in-law, Tonda King Smith.

Gattis is survived by his wife of 62 years, Velma Marshburn Smith; sons, Gattis Lee Jr. (Judy Hansley) of Holly Ridge, Robert Alan Smith and Mark Thomas Smith, both of Jacksonville; sisters, Maxine Smith King of Richlands, Linda Smith Cole (Sonny) of Burgaw, and Phyllis Smith Brown of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Annie King Swinson (David), Victoria R. Smith, Beverly G. Smith, Jessica D. Smith, and Anthony J. Smith; and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins that he loved.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Pineland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 205 King Road, Jacksonville. Visitation at the Church with the family will be from 10 until 10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. by Pastor Preston Wells, along with an Armed Forces honor guard detail.

The family would like to thank the medical staff and volunteers of Lower Cape Fear Hospice and the many family and friends that visited, called, and prayed for him and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

