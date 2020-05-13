November 11, 1935 ~ May 10, 2020
Gene Edward Wolfe, age 84, of Surf City and formerly of Mount Olive, died peacefully Sunday night, May 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Wayne County to the late June Elmer Wolfe Sr. and Lela Ophelia Miller; and husband of the late Sue Scott Lowe Wolfe. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, June E. Wolfe Jr. Gene was the retired co-owner of Lowe's Home and Auto Supply Company, Inc. in Mount Olive and also retired from Smith Hardware, Inc. He was a member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wayne Memorial Park with Pastor Sammy Boone officiating. Family members will greet friends at the graveside following the service.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Allene Wolfe Batchelor and husband, Mark, Susan Wolfe Brown and husband, Chris; his sister in law, Dorothy Wolfe; his grandchildren, Tyler Batchelor and wife, Heather, Rachel Sartip and Alex Sartip, and his great-grandchildren, Ben Batchelor and Ava Batchelor.
Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe family.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020