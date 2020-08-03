1/
Gene Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE, NC - Gene Louis Peterson, 88, of Jacksonville died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.
Gene was born in Porter County, IN. He was the son of the late Fred and Harriet Wein Peterson. He served his country honorably with the United States Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. Peterson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna Murmann Peterson of the home; one daughter,Cindee Jones and husband, Bradley of Orlando, FL; three sons, Richard Peterson and wife Beth of Jacksonville, David Peterson and wife Lisa of Orlando, FL and Craig Peterson also of Orlando FL; and four grandchildren.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved