Gene Peterson

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Gene Louis Peterson, 88, of Jacksonville died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army.
Gene was born in Porter County, IN. He was the son of the late Fred and Harriet Wein Peterson. He served his country honorably with the United States Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. Peterson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna Murmann Peterson of the home; one daughter,Cindee Jones and husband, Bradley of Orlando, FL; three sons, Richard Peterson and wife Beth of Jacksonville, David Peterson and wife Lisa of Orlando, FL and Craig Peterson also of Orlando FL; and four grandchildren.
