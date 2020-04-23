JACKSONVILLE - Gene Terrance Kornegay, 65, (formerly of Jones County) transitioned Saturday April 18, 2020, at Pruitt of Raleigh.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel, Kinston. Pastor Corey Jenkins eulogist. Viewing from 3-6 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home.
He leaves loving memories to his daughters, Genesha Nelson of Wilmington, Roshawda Rhodes of Raleigh, Domineek Smith and Rosdalon Pagan of Jacksonville; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; father, William E. Kornegay of Trenton; brother, Gregory Kornegay of Trenton; and sister, Lorraine Thompson of Trenton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral limited to 50 people according to Center for Disease Control recommendations.
Mills Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020