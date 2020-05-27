Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Williams. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 210 Hargett St Richlands , NC 28574 (910)-324-4415 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Roger Williams, 79, of Richlands, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was born March 15, 1941, in Richlands; to the late Robert and Alease Williams. He graduated from Richlands High School in 1959. He started his truck driving career with Durham Transfer in February 1960 and married his sweetheart, Janie Davis, on October 21, 1960. While he loved long distance truck driving, Gene made the transition to a local pickup and delivery business, Roadway Express, in December of 1972 so that he could be home daily with his wife and two children. He thoroughly enjoyed working with Roadway which included many joyful interactions with his customers throughout many years. During his career with Roadway, he was awarded the Million Mile Safe Driving Award and was featured on WCTI honoring this accomplishment. Gene was an avid bear and coon hunter and was a member of the Hominy Swamp, Juniper Swamp, and Sopp Hollow Hunting Clubs as well as several other hunting clubs. He could tell a good ole' hunting story to anyone that would listen and never met a stranger. Throughout his many years of working and hunting, he always supported his family and loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and his extended family and friends. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and he will be greatly missed by everyone that loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Emanuel and Leona Davis; and a brother-in-law, AC Bishop.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janie Davis Williams of the home; his daughter, Tonya Bethea (Jason) of Richlands; his son, Anthony "Tony" Williams of Richlands; his grandsons, Justin Bethea (Becky) and Lincoln Bethea of Richlands; his sister, Emma Bishop; his brothers, Bobby Williams (Judy), Dennis Willliams (Linda), and David Williams (Sandi); brother-in-law, Larry Davis (Judy), sister-in-law, Edna Sutliff (Roger), sister-in-law, Judy Hobbs (Roger), brother-in-law, Harold Davis (Marilyn), sister-in-law, Betsy Houston (Daniel); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

The family would also like to thank our caregiver/helping hand, Melanie Leverich, and Continuum Home Care & Hospice of Jacksonville for their support with Gene.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Nelson Padgett and Rev. Fred Jenkins officiating. Visitation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church, 1077 Nine Mile Road, Richlands, NC 28574.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Richlands.



