Genevera Rose Hansen, 93, of Jacksonville, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Brookwood Baptist Church. She will be buried at a later date with her husband in Texas.
Her husband, Milton Gayl Hansen precedes her in death.
Survivors include her children, Debera Allen of Jacksonville, Gayl Fosco of Chicago, Illinois, Rebecca Tucker of Mars Hill, Beth Hill of Little Rock, Arkansas, Andy Hansen of Stephenville, Texas, and Grace Clark of Denison, Texas.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 14 to June 15, 2019