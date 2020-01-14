George Desmond Bowers, 79, of Jacksonville, passed away early Monday morning, Jan. 13, 2020, at Stonebridge of Hampstead.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors will be held immediately following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
George is preceded in death by his parents, William and Rachel Bowers; sisters, Helen Bowers and Mary Ann Rau; and brothers, William Bowers, Ralph Bowers, and Thomas Bowers. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 ½ years, Thelma Bowers of the home; daughter, Loretta Jackson and husband Rob of Richlands; sons, Mark Bowers and wife Bobbi of Midlothian, VA and Kevin Bowers and wife Jennifer of Kernersville; brothers, Raymond Bowers and Joseph Bowers, both of Port Huron, MI; and his grandchildren, William Jackson, Benjamin Jackson, Hannah Bowers, and Hayden Bowers.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday prior to mass at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Flowers are welcome, but donations may be made to Infant of Prague Catholic Church, American Legion Post 167 in Hampstead, Onslow County Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, or Knights of Columbus #3574 of Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020