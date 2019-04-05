NEW BERN - George Roger Carlson Sr., 85, of New Bern died April 2, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, George R. Carlson Jr., Scott Carlson, Lance Carlson; daughter, Tammy Randall; brother, Robert Carlson; and sisters, Francine Doyle, Elaine Owens, Charlotte Rivers and Jill Van Ness.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at VFW Post 9133, Jacksonville.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019